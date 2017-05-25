Taking Charming Charlie Online | Case Studies | Apparel Magazine

Charming Charlie is a fashion-forward accessories boutique, offering absolutely everything a girl or woman might want to complement her outfit, from toe rings and necklaces, to purses and scarves, to watches and hair clips. "If fashion is fun, then accessories are the life of the party," says LaFleur. "We want to make sure our shopper feels fabulous."
