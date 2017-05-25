Newsvine

Charlie Chanaratsopon

Charlie Chanaratsopon does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 20 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Taking Charming Charlie Online | Case Studies | Apparel Magazine

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Charlie Chanaratsopon View Original Article: apparel.edgl.com
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 4:37 AM
Discuss:

Charming Charlie is a fashion-forward accessories boutique, offering absolutely everything a girl or woman might want to complement her outfit, from toe rings and necklaces, to purses and scarves, to watches and hair clips. "If fashion is fun, then accessories are the life of the party," says LaFleur. "We want to make sure our shopper feels fabulous."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor