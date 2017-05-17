Newsvine

Charlie Chanaratsopon

Charlie Chanaratsopon does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 18 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Charming, shimmering, splendid | YStyle, Lifestyle Features, The Philippine Star | philstar.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Charlie Chanaratsopon View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONphilstar.com - Breaking News
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 3:29 AM
Discuss:

Situated in the heart of Central Square in Bonifacio High Street, the US-based retailer opened its signature pink lacquered double doors last December fully-equipped with a wide array of accessible fashion accessories. Fashion jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, scarves, watches and sunglasses are displayed strategically (all merchandised by color) around the customized gilded shelves of the residential-style interior space that spells cozy and ultra-feminine.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor