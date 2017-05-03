Newsvine

Charlie Chanaratsopon

Charlie Chanaratsopon does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 18 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Charming Charlie Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary With New Strategic Growth Initiatives

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Charlie Chanaratsopon View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPR Newswire: press release distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 5:04 AM
Discuss:

About CHARMING CHARLIEGrowing up in the jewelry business with an upbringing immersed in commerce, Charlie Chanaratsopon always had the idea that he would one day create a retail establishment that catered to women who loved accessories. He incubated the women's fashion accessory concept in 2004 by creating a unique company that brings value to its customers by providing them with high quality style, affordable price points, a broad assortment of product, and stores merchandised by color rather than category. What began as a retail space one floor below the family business in Houston, TX, has since expanded to become a growing concept in shopping centers and malls across the country. For more information, visit www.charmingcharlie.com.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor