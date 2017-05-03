Charming Charlie Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary With New Strategic Growth Initiatives

About CHARMING CHARLIEGrowing up in the jewelry business with an upbringing immersed in commerce, Charlie Chanaratsopon always had the idea that he would one day create a retail establishment that catered to women who loved accessories. He incubated the women's fashion accessory concept in 2004 by creating a unique company that brings value to its customers by providing them with high quality style, affordable price points, a broad assortment of product, and stores merchandised by color rather than category. What began as a retail space one floor below the family business in Houston, TX, has since expanded to become a growing concept in shopping centers and malls across the country. For more information, visit www.charmingcharlie.com.