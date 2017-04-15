Newsvine

Charlie Chanaratsopon

Charlie Chanaratsopon does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 18 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Charming Charlie Unveils First New York City Flagship

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by Charlie Chanaratsopon View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPR Newswire: press release distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 1:26 AM
Discuss:

Founder & CEO Charlie Chanaratsopon was joined for the occasion by a variety of top editors such as Glamour's Cindi Leive, Sasha Iglehart and Gretchen Gunlocke Fenton, Allure's Siobhan Bonnouvrier, InStyle's Meggan Crum, The New York Observer's Jasmine Lobe and Jenny Capitain from O - The Oprah Magazine. The event was held in partnership with Glamour and Step Up, with a portion of the night's proceeds benefiting Step Up's mentorship programs. Music was provided by DJ Elle Dee.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor