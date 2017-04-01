Newsvine

Charming Charlie opens new store at Mall of Qatar

Seeded on Sat Apr 1, 2017
Seeded on Sat Apr 1, 2017 12:13 AM
Women’s contemporary jewellery and accessory retailer Charming Charlie opened its new store at Mall of Qatar. The store was officially inaugurated by Charlie Chanaratsopon, founder of Charming Charlie, and Dana Shell Smith, US ambassador to Qatar. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a Spring Summer collection preview for the media and other guests.

